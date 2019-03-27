LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) – A 21-year-old man who is developmentally delayed and had not been seen since late Tuesday morning has been located, deputies said.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s office said Jordan L. Gambee was reported missing after he was last seen at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday when he left his residence in Lake Oswego.
Deputies said Gambee is developmentally delayed and did not have his prescription medications with him. He does not have a cell phone.
Just after 10 a.m. Wednesday, the sheriff's office said Gambee was found and is now safe with family.
No other details were released.
