PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for help finding a missing foster child who went missing from Portland and is believed to be in danger.
Zion Gallaher, 16, went missing on June 7, according to the department of human services.
Gallaher knows the downtown Portland and Sandy areas well, stands approximately 5-feet-10-inches tall, and weighs around 180 pounds.
Anyone who has information about Gallaher’s location is asked to call 911 or local law enforcement. Callers can reference Portland police case number 20–185645 or National Center for Missing and Exploited Children case number 1392960.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.