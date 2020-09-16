DHS asks for public’s help locating missing 16-year-old girl from Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 16-year-old girl from Portland.
State workers said Mataya Gearhart is a foster child who was last seen Sept. 8. She is believed to be in danger, according to DHS.
Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 or their local law enforcement agency.
Gearhart is 5 feet 6 inches tall and 180 pounds.
DHS has asked for the public’s help finding Gearhart in the past, as well. She was reported missing and then found safe in June.
“A small number of children in foster care may be in significant danger when they run away or have gone missing. As DHS works to do everything it can to find these missing children and ensure their safety, media alerts will be issued in some circumstances when it is determined necessary. Sometimes, in these situations, a child may go missing repeatedly, resulting in more than one media alert for the same child,” according to DHS.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.