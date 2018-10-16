PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two years after FOX 12 investigators found serious problems in Oregon’s foster care system, one of the glaring issues remains a problem.
In a series of investigations beginning in 2016, FOX 12 found the Department of Human Services was spending more than $2 million a year to house foster kids in hotel rooms because of a shortage of available foster homes for children with high needs.
Despite vows to end the practice by 2020, DHS continues to struggle with the issue.
In June 2018, 47 kids stayed in a hotel for at least one night, compared to 44 in June of 2017.
Since June, however, the number of children housed in a hotel has decreased, with 26 in July, and 15 in August.
In an August interview, Child Welfare Director Marylin Jones said her agency is committed to addressing the problem, but that the foster system still needs more families or facilities prepared to take on kids with high needs.
“We have a lot of kids right now that are coming in 7 to 10 years old that need extra support. And so we start to look at who do we have as a provider that can really offer the services those children need,” said Jones.
As part of a settlement in a lawsuit brought by two former foster kids, DHS is required to reduce hotel stays for children in care to emergency situations by 2020.
Jones, who is the adoptive parent of a high-needs child herself, said she’s committed to making it happen.
“I would not be here if it wasn’t a personal mission of mine,” she said. “These kids matter. People need to be the voices of these kids, and I want to be one of those voices. I want to fix this.”
Melissa Rae Pancurak, a foster parent who currently provides respite care for foster parents who need a break, doesn’t believe all the blame for the current situation should be placed on DHS, and hopes more people step up to provide homes for high needs children.
Pancurak said she does believe the agency swept the problem under the rug for far too long.
“I’m frustrated that it took these lawsuits coming forward to get the kids out of the hotels. This should have been a much higher priority,” she said.
