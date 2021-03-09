PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - What has become a familiar sight in downtown Portland is about to come down -- The fence that has circled the Mark Hatfield Federal Courthouse for nearly a year is being removed, according to the Department of Homeland Security.
In June 2020, fencing and barriers were placed around the federal courthouse as protests happened night after night. Protesters took to the streets of Portland in response to the death of George Floyd, racial injustice, and police brutality.
The fence became a point of contention between demonstrators and federal officers.
A spokesperson for DHS told FOX 12 that the work to remove the fence began Monday night and will continue for several days. Crews will be working when there is less impact on traffic but there will be some removal efforts done during the day, the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson says there has been an ongoing discussion on both local and federal levels over the past few months about when to take the fence down. Officials decided now is the right time.
Officials hope the removal will bring some semblance of normalcy back to the downtown area, according to the spokesperson.
DHS has been working with Mayor Ted Wheeler's office, the Portland Police Bureau, and the Portland Bureau of Transportation to remove the fence.
Just in time for the start of protest season.
