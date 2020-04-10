PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Two senior care facilities have reported more than 80 cases of COVID-19, according to a spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Human Services.
Laurelhurst Village, an assisted living facility off Southeast Stark Street, has 48 confirmed cases between residents and staff members, as of Friday, according to Elisa Williams, a DHS communications officer. 29 of the cases were reported in staff members.
The facility has reported five COVID-19-related deaths so far, Williams says. Some surviving patients are being treated at area hospitals and others are being taken care of at the facility, according to Williams.
There have been 34 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Healthcare At Fostercreek, a retirement home off Southeast 136th Avenue, according to Williams. That number is also spread out between residents and staff members, though at this facility, it's not clear how many of the cases were reported in staff members.
Healthcare At Fostercreek has reported 10 COVID-19 deaths so far, Williams said. It’s not clear if any infected residents at this facility have been hospitalized.
At both facilities, infected staff members are no longer on site and will not return until there are deemed no longer infectious to others, according to Williams. Both reported case totals at the faculties include deaths.
Both facilities reported the information to the Oregon Department of Human Services as the licensing overseer of that facility.
There could be other Oregon senior living facilities in a similar situation, but DHS has not received any reports from other locations that would confirm that yet, according to Williams.
