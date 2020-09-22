OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - A newborn who was reported missing along with his mother nearly two months ago has been found, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services.
On July 30, DHS asked for help locating Isaiah Moore and April Moore.
Isaiah was born July 25. Investigators said the child and mother then went missing from Oregon City, along with her partner Aaron Elkin.
DHS believed Isaiah and his mother were “at risk”, and investigators were searching for them to “assess their safety.”
On Tuesday, DHS said Isaiah was found on Monday. DHS did not release any further details.
No further information about the investigation has been provided by DHS.
