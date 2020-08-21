OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - A missing woman and her newborn son are still being sought and are still believed to be at risk, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services.
DHS first put out an alert regarding April Moore and Isaiah Moore the night of July 30.
Isaiah Moore was born July 25. Investigators said the child and mother then went missing from Oregon City, along with her partner Aaron Elkin.
DHS workers want to locate the child and mother to “assess their safety.”
“Isaiah Moore and his mother are still missing and believed to be at risk,” according to a DHS statement Friday.
Investigators said they are believed to be in the Multnomah County or Clackamas County areas, but they may also be traveling in other areas of the state or out of state.
Anyone with information about the location of Isaiah or April Moore is asked to call 911 or the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at 1-855-503-SAFE.
No further details have been released about the investigation.
