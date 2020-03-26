PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The number of people applying for food stamps in Oregon has quadrupled in just the last week, and the Department of Human Services says it's due to the lay-offs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, provides benefits to eligible low income families and individuals.
It's the largest program in the country, and it's growing fast and suddenly.
Another sign that low income Oregonians are struggling.
"In an average week we see around a thousand to 1,200 applications. Right now, we are seeing about three to four thousand applications a week and it is steadily increasing, said Dan Haun, Self-Sufficiency Programs Director at DHS. "This is totally unprecedented for us. Even during the recession it was a steadier increase – this has been literally what we’ve seen over months, we’ve seen over days."
Before this week, about 700,000 Oregonians - one in six - were eligible for SNAP benefits. Now about 20 percent of Oregonians have SNAP to help buy food.
The DHS says may of those applying for SNAP were just laid-off in service industries.
For DHS, this is a massive workload. Employees are processing a lot of the work from their own homes, so instead of waiting a day or two to get SNAP benefits, people may have to wait five days or more.
DHS is in contact with the Oregon Food Bank and other food pantries asking them to help more to fill in the gap.
To apply online for SNAP benefits, visit https://apps.state.or.us/onlineApplication/.
