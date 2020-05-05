DHS suspends Portland care facility’s license, cites inadequate COVID-19 infection control

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Human Services has suspended Healthcare at Foster Creek’s license to operate after 28 people reportedly died at the nursing facility due to COVID-19, according to health officials.
DHS issued the emergency suspension on Tuesday due to concerns about inadequate infection control to prevent the spread of coronavirus, according to the Oregon Office of Emergency Management.
Officials say they are seeking alternative care providers for residents at the facility.
To date, 117 cases of COVID-19 have been associated with the outbreak at Healthcare at Foster Creek, according to a May 5 report from the Oregon Health Authority.
“We have worked on multiple strategies to contain the COVID-19 outbreak at Healthcare at Foster Creek and have concluded that moving all residents is mandatory at this stage,” said Mike McCormick, interim director of the DHS Office of Aging and People with Disabilities, which licenses long-term care facilities. “Our hearts go out to everyone who has been impacted by COVID-19 at this facility and our focus now is on providing a smooth transition for residents and their families.”
DHS and other state agency actions prior to the emergency suspension have included, but are not limited to:
- Implementation of a March 24 DHS executive order outlining required infection control measures, which was updated on April 11.
- Issuance of a DHS license condition on the facility on April 15, which was updated on April 29.
- Assistance with personal protective equipment to staff to aid in infection control, and funding for additional staffing.
- Securing a management consultant to assist with operations at the facility.
- Dedicating two DHS registered nurse surveyors to monitor and provide guidance to the facility on site.
- Assistance with moving residents to alternate care sites as needed to address care needs and help curb the spread of COVID-19.
