DHS watchdog reveals department was 'unprepared' for Portland response to 2020 unrest in new report

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A new government watchdog report says the Department of Homeland Security was unprepared for Portland's summer unrest in 2020.
DHS Inspector General Joseph Cuffari raised several concerns in the comprehensive, 32-page report surrounding the 755 officers deployed to Portland to respond to last summer’s violent demonstrations near federal buildings.
The inspector general wrote, the department was “unprepared to effectively execute cross-component activities” to protect federal facilities when officers first deployed in June.
The report reveals a failure to properly train officers for police riots and crowd control, raising safety concerns for both law enforcement and the public.
It also shows a lack of necessary equipment like shin guards, face shields, and protective eyewear, and an inconsistency in uniforms (officers wore both camouflage and black), a point of contention with the public and lawmakers.
The inspector general recommended in his report that DHS implement a plan to improve preparedness for similar, future deployments, and for the Federal Protective Service director to establish contingency plans for responding to civil disturbances at high-risk federal facilities.
DHS agrees with both recommendations, the report shows. The inspector general asks they implement both recommendations within 30 days.
