Dick’s Auto Group to add fifth dealership

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A local car dealer is expanding to add its fifth car dealership.
Dick’s Auto Group announced it is acquiring Bruce Chevrolet in Hillsboro. The new dealership will be known as Dick’s Hillsboro Chevrolet. It will remain on Oak Street in Hillsboro. The new location will be next to Dick’s Hillsboro Honda and across the street from Dick’s Country Chrysler Jeep Dodge.
This brings the total number of dealerships to five in the family-owned automotive group. The group also owns Dick’s McKenzie Ford and Dick’s Hillsboro Hyundai.
“We are thrilled to grow our team of employees and to add another brand to our family of dealerships in Hillsboro,” Dick’s Auto Group co-owner Shannon Inukai-Cuffee said. “Customers that come to Dick’s Hillsboro Chevrolet can expect the same exceptional level of customer service they receive at all our Dick’s Auto Group stores.”
Not a good time to be a car dealer. Not to many people I know have that kind of a disposable income to throw away on a car / truck payment.
