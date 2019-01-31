Did you hear it? Piercing sound gets pushback at downtown 7-Eleven

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Did you hear it?
A piercing, high-pitched sound blaring from a busy 7-Eleven caught the attention of many Portlanders.
The property owners say their intent was to deter crime, but many say the sound targeted homeless people who were sleeping outside the store in downtown Portland at 4th and Taylor.
The owners of the 7-Eleven say the purpose of the harsh sound was to deter crime and drug use and to help keep a safe environment for employees.
Meanwhile, the city says the uncomfortable noise is a clear violation of the city’s noise code.
Shoppers at the 7-Eleven say the uncomfortable noise lasted for days.
“You could see it on the sidewalk, probably one and three people were stopping, saying, ‘what is that sounds?’” Paul Van Orden, a noise control officer with the City of Portland, said.
Van Orden says the noise was twice as loud as the legal limit, which is a violation of city code.
“Some complaints said it seemed to be directed at members of the community that are homeless,” Van Orden said.
After speaking with management, the sound if off–for now, at least.
Jonathan Lavigne is homeless himself, but says he understands why the business turned on their speakers.
“The owners of this place have been bombarded by homeless people, I mean I’m homeless too, but I don’t sit in front of a store begging for money,” Lavigne said.
Other people think the move was inappropriate.
“I think in a sense, it’s disrespectful and it’s not necessary,” Natalie Leissler said. “I think it’s a little unacceptable.”
Van Orden says this is something other Portland businesses may be doing.
He says he’s interested to see if after this coverage, more complaints about different businesses will start popping up.
