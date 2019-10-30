AURORA, OR (KPTV) - One lucky person who bought a winning Powerball ticket in Aurora last year has only a few more weeks to claim the prize.
The Oregon Lottery said the $50,000 ticket will expire on Nov. 21.
The ticket was purchased in Aurora on the evening on Nov. 20, 2018 and the winning numbers are 07-14-23-38-55-18.
"Picking up an extra $50,000 would make for a very plentiful Thanksgiving in my book," said Patrick Johnson, public information specialist with the Oregon Lottery. "Anyone who purchased a Powerball ticket in Aurora last year, make sure you check your ticket. If you have the winning ticket, sign the back immediately and claim it at the Oregon Lottery."
The Oregon Lottery said there were several other unclaimed Powerball prizes:
- In February, a $100,000 Powerball prize sold in Portland will expire.
- In March, another $50,000 Powerball prize sold in Medford will also expire.
All unclaimed prizes go into the state's Economic Development Fund.
According to the Oregon Lottery, each year about $5 million in unclaimed prizes goes into that fund.
