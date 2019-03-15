SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Lottery announced the winning numbers for the 2019 Raffle on Friday.
The top prize is worth $1 million. That ticket number is 098200.
A total of 1801 winning numbers were drawn for Friday’s raffle, including 300 prizes of $500 and 1,500 prizes of $100.
For the full results, go to https://oregonlottery.org/games/draw-games/raffle-results-2019.
Those with winning tickets for $500 and $100 can claim their prizes at any Oregon Lottery retail location.
The person with the $1 million ticket must go to the Oregon Lottery office in Salem to claim the jackpot.
Winners have one year to claim their prizes.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.