Die-hard Blazers fan represents team as virtual fan inside bubble

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A die-hard Blazers fan was able to go inside the bubble for game four of the playoffs to represent the team as a virtual fan.
The NBA is using Microsoft Teams’ new “Together Mode” to put fans on 17-foot tall LED screens. There’s also an audio feed so players can hear them.
Robert Ems says he was picked for Monday night’s game, because for nine seasons, he performed the “Free Throw Line Bit” at every Blazers home game, trying to distract the other team.
Now, as a virtual fan, he was seated under the net to carry on the tradition.
“My favorite part of the virtual fan experience is … the players know that we're still there, it can be I’m sure very isolating to be on a campus with just other NBA people,” Ems said. “Seeing anything outside of that, I think is a healthy thing, but also to support the team."
Ems says each team gets about 30 virtual fans, who all get assigned a seating chart, where they’re able to interact and see each other live, just as if they were in an arena.
