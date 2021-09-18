PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The 50th annual Cambia Portland Classic is back this year at Oregon Golf Club, bringing the world's best female golfers to the state.
The weather kept the pros and most of their fans at home, that is, all but one group of local women who didn't let the weather put a damper on their day.
"On our first time golfing together on the hole we approached, there was a coyote, Desiree said. "We thought it was a sign, and from that point on, we are now the coyote golf gals, and that is our mascot."
Four girlfriends turned beginner golfers eager, ready and enthusiastic to learn from the pros at the 50th Portland Classic.
Unfortunately, mother nature had other plans, canceling play for the day due to rainy conditions.
Due to course conditions and an extended forecast with more rain, Saturday play has been canceled at the Cambia Portland Classic.— Cambia Portland Classic (@PortlandClassic) September 18, 2021
"We did see today the weather was not looking good, but we couldn't resist. We wanted to see what this was all about," Desiree said. "So we decided to come out anyway, see the course and see what mischief we could get into."
The folks at CPC loved their commitment so much they wanted to make this rainy day shine for the group.
"We got the total hookup with gear, hats, a top, jacket, and then we got this amazing bottle of wine that we're all looking forward to trying. Probably crack it open after this," Rebecca said. "And the best part is that it's an all-women's winery, continuing the trend, all-girls golf, all-girls wine."
Though the rain poured on their parade, this local golf crew is just proud to be a part of a sport that supports women athletes.
"I think it's so empowering to watch women do this sport and grow in it," Desiree said.
"For me, it's the most empowering women's sport because I really feel like you're able to keep up with the guys. It's the same exact game. There's no handicaps that are different, and that feeling when I get to beat my husband on the course, is the best feeling," she said. "The friendship behind it. I think it is really cool in women's golf, and I hope we see it across the board. It seems like it's there."
The Portland Classic will continue on Sunday, weather permitting. For more information about the event visit www.portlandclassic.com.
