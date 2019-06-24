PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Valeri has been named Major League Soccer Player of the Week, the team announced Monday.
This marks Valeri’s fourth time earning the honor.
Valeri tallied one goal and three assists in Portland’s 4-0 win over the Houston Dynamo Saturday night at Providence Park. Valeri this season has scored four goals and is tied for the league lead with 10 assists and 14 appearances, according to team officials.
One goal and three assists? Yes, Captain @DiegoDv8 is @MLS Player of the Week @TimbersFC #RCTID pic.twitter.com/umjRfkNFnQ— Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) June 24, 2019
Player of the Week honors are voted on by the North American Soccer Reporters.
The Timbers will face the Montreal Impact Wednesday afternoon in Quebec.
