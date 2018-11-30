BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - People roasted s’mores, listened to music and visited with Santa Friday night in Beaverton.
The annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at City Park drew big crowds, despite the wet weather.
“It was pouring,” Grace Gufrey, an attendee, said. “I kind of considered taking my son home for the night and being done with it but, ya know, it seemed like a fun thing.”
Hundreds of eyes and rainboots, perhaps, watched as the lights on the tree lit up the park.
It’s Lit! What a beautiful tree, @CityofBeaverton! And it didn’t even rain! 🎄 pic.twitter.com/KQERwWzXQq— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) December 1, 2018
“We’re diehard Oregonians, so we’re out in any kind of weather,” Cassandra Romero, another attendee, said.
Christmas festivities continue at the park on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. Visit the city’s website for more information.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
