HARNEY COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man working under the hood of a pickup died after a semi-truck driver hit the pickup while it was partially blocking the road, according to Oregon State Police.
The crash occurred just after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday in the westbound lanes of Highway 20 about 40 miles west of Burns and caused approximately 100-125 gallons of diesel fuel to spill across the road.
According to OSP, Nicholas Fagen, 77, of Bend, was traveling west in the Ford F-350 with a 40-foot gooseneck trailer loaded with two GMC pickups when the Ford stopped running and came to a rest partially blocking the westbound lane.
Fagen was outside the pickup working under the hood when Lloyd Theen, 69, of Winlock, WA, hit him, according to law enforcement.
Fagen, was pronounced dead at the scene and a passenger in the pickup suffered minor injuries. Theen was not hurt in the crash, according to OSP.
An environmental contractor after the crash worked to clean the diesel fuel from the road.
The westbound lane of Highway 20 in the area was closed for several hours while investigators were on scene. The Hines Fire Department and Harney County EMS assisted OSP at the scene.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
