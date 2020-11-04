PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Separate demonstrations, rallies and marches were taking place in Portland on Wednesday.
One post-Election Day gathering had people showing up early Wednesday afternoon in the North Park Blocks in northwest Portland.
That rally involved a newly created group “PNW Community Action Network” and included Portland Democratic Socialists of America and Rose City Antifa.
Organizers said the are rallying to have certain demands met, including making sure all votes are counted in the presidential election and Oregon not recognizing President Donald Trump as president if he’s re-elected.
At least a dozen Portland police officers were seen at the rally, with liaison officers attempted to talk with people in the crowd. People in the crowd, however, were seen flipping off the officers and yelling that the officers were not wanted there.
Organizers for this group said they plan to rally every day for the next week in different locations around the city.
The group is not the same as the one that gathered and marched at Revolution Hall on election night. Organizers of that group said they were marching for racial justice and would continue to do so, regardless of the outcome of the presidential race.
The group remained peaceful Tuesday night and there were no reports of arrests.
Revolution Hall was again a meeting place for a planned rally Wednesday, with people holding signs saying, “Black Lives Matter” and “Count Every Vote.”
The group at Revolution Hall planned to march from southeast Portland to downtown late Wednesday afternoon.
You guys are such hypocrites! You claim to be antifa[cist], but you are exactly the definition of facist. You claim black lives matter but completely ignore black on black crime. You want to defund the police but they are the first ones you call when you need help. You claim every vote counts and then will not accept the outcome if it does not go your way.
