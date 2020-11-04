PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Separate demonstrations, rallies and marches were taking place in Portland on Wednesday. By Wednesday evening, the two groups merged briefly and blocked traffic in downtown Portland.
One post-Election Day gathering had people showing up early Wednesday afternoon in the North Park Blocks in northwest Portland.
That rally involved a newly created group “PNW Community Action Network” and included Portland Democratic Socialists of America and Rose City Antifa.
Organizers said they are rallying to have certain demands met, including making sure all votes are counted in the presidential election and Oregon not recognizing President Donald Trump as president if he’s re-elected.
At least a dozen Portland police officers were seen at the rally, with liaison officers attempted to talk with people in the crowd. People in the crowd, however, were seen flipping off the officers and yelling that the officers were not wanted there.
Organizers for this group said they plan to rally every day for the next week in different locations around the city. By 5:30 p.m., the group had made its way into the downtown area, where some members were seeing trying to break the windows of a Starbucks and vandalizing an ATM.
The group is not the same as the one that gathered and marched at Revolution Hall on election night. Organizers of that group said they were marching for racial justice and would continue to do so, regardless of the outcome of the presidential race.
The group remained peaceful Tuesday night and there were no reports of arrests.
Revolution Hall was again a meeting place for a planned rally Wednesday, with people holding signs saying, “Black Lives Matter” and “Count Every Vote.”
The group at Revolution Hall marched from southeast Portland to downtown late Wednesday afternoon, crossing the Morrison Bridge.
The group stopped in the middle of the bridge and blocked traffic around 5 p.m.
They continued marching into downtown.
By 6 p.m., the two groups appeared to have merged into one larger group in downtown Portland.
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office posted on Twitter: "We support your right to freedom of speech, please do not engage in criminal activity. If you engage in criminal activity you will be subject to citation or arrest. You also will be subject to use of force to include crowd control munitions or tear gas."
After briefly stopping downtown, some demonstrators continued marching after 6:30 p.m. and were seeing vandalizing buildings and, in at least one case, destroying an ATM.
Such an obvious work with the “Socialists” demanding “every vote counts.” Except they don’t if they’re late. This whole performance socialists + “every vote counts” is being trotted out in every blue city so they can try and get something going. Glad for the 100% chance of cold rain next 3 days. Have fun Riot Rats!
You guys are such hypocrites! You claim to be antifa[cist], but you are exactly the definition of facist. You claim black lives matter but completely ignore black on black crime. You want to defund the police but they are the first ones you call when you need help. You claim every vote counts and then will not accept the outcome if it does not go your way.
