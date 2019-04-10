PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland man is now a millionaire thanks to an impulse buy during a stop at his local grocery store Monday night.
The Oregon Lottery said Grant Brightman had stopped at his neighborhood Albertson's to get dinner and bought a $4 Megabucks ticket.
That ticket turned out to worth $10.4 million.
“I normally don’t play,” Brightman said. “I had $4 in cash, and I normally don’t carry much cash. I saw the lottery machine and the jackpot and figured 'why not?'”
Brightman checked his ticket the next morning and thought he was "hallucinating." Brightman and his wife checked the ticket several times before driving to Salem to claim the winnings.
The Oregon Lottery said the couple took a one-time payment and after taxes took home $3.536 million.
