SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Answering questions from reporters for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, the director of the state's beleaguered employment department issued an apology to Oregonians still waiting for benefits.
"Waiting for confirmation can be agonizing," Kay Erickson said. "And for the thousands of Oregonians who are still waiting, I apologize."
Erickson said complexities created by the CARES Act combined with the agency's out-of-date computer system have contributed to the lag in claims being processed.
"While we have scaled up efforts dramatically in response to this demand, we acknowledge it's still not enough, and like unemployment agencies across the nation, clearly, we weren't ready or equipped for the scale of this challenge," Erickson said.
Republican lawmakers have called the state's response to the record unemployment numbers a failure that has left vulnerable Oregonians without the financial support they need.
Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis also pointed out the state's antiquated computer system was a known quantity, and that money allocated to upgrading it went unspent for years.
"There shouldn't be any good reason that there are Oregonians across the state that still haven't received benefits," Boshart Davis said. "It just simply has to happen."
According to Oregon Employment Department, of the people who have filed unemployment claims so far, 73,000 were ineligible to receive benefits.
The agency has launched an initiative to process the current backlog of 38,000 unresolved claims as quickly as possible, but Erickson was unable to provide a timetable for the backlog to be cleared.
