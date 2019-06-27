SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The head of the child welfare division of the Oregon Department of Human Services has abruptly announced her retirement, after months of criticism about the state’s troubled foster care program.
Marilyn Jones took over the child welfare program in September 2017.
She sat down with the FOX 12 Investigators in 2018 to talk about the foster system’s challenges, after FOX 12 reports about foster children spending nights in state offices and weeks in hotels.
At that time, Jones was optimistic about making positive changes to the child welfare program.
“I would not be here if it wasn’t a personal mission of mine. These kids matter. People need to be the voices of these kids and I want to be one of those voices. I want to fix this,” Jones said in 2018.
Since that interview, additional reports surfaced about foster children being sent and kept out of state.
This spring, Gov. Kate Brown created a new government oversight board to solve the problems in the child welfare division.
In a written statement this week, Brown said, “After consulting with experts in the field and discussing with DHS leadership, it became clear that now is time for change at the top of the Child Welfare Division.”
According to the governor’s office, Jones will stay on in a consultant role until August.
