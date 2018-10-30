SALEM, OR (KPTV) - With Election Day one week away, Oregon’s elections director, Steve Trout, says it will be the most accurate and secure election Oregon has ever had.
Trout believes Oregon’s style of voting, mail-in ballots, is one of its biggest security advantages. There are no voting machines in the state and nothing is tied to the internet.
In the 2016 election, Russian hackers targeted 21 states, Oregon included.
Trout says officials blocked the attempted attack and kept hackers from gaining access to any state systems.
Trout says the biggest threat right now is misinformation.
“Whether that information comes from word of mouth, social media or the mainstream media, we are in the middle of a mainstream war,” Trout said. “It doesn’t matter how secure our election is if we can’t communication the facts and the truth to the public. Then you know we’re gonna have a long battle ahead of us.”
Trout says if voters have questions about the authenticity of information they’re hearing about or seeing, they should visit oregonvotes.gov.
