SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Disability Rights Oregon and four other groups have filed a class action lawsuit against the state of Oregon in U.S. District Court alleging the state denies hundreds of children with disabilities the right to attend a full day of school.
Tuesday's lawsuit comes on the first day of Oregon's legislative session and names Gov. Kate Brown, the Oregon Department of Education and its director Colt Gill named as defendants.
It alleges that children with disabilities are frequently removed from the general classroom and given instruction separately or are sent home because of disruptive behaviors.
In some cases, the students remain out of class for days or weeks.
The complaint says the problem is worse in small, rural districts.
Brown's office and the Department of Education didn't immediately return messages.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.