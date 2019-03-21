PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) Thousands of Oregonians could potentially lose services that allow them to remain independent because of a lack of state funding, according to advocates for the developmentally and intellectually disabled.
Shannon McCurry, Director of Operations at Amie's Community Care, said state funding for direct support professionals, who provide in-home caregiver and life skills services hasn't kept up with changes in Oregon's economy, leaving the companies that provide the caregivers to make up the difference.
"With the minimum wage increases, we are getting to a point where we cannot compete with some of the entry level jobs out there like fast food," McCurry said.
McCurry said her company's services are paid for through the Department of Human Services, but the funding formula hasn't changed since 2007, and the state pays the company at only 67% of its operating cost.
"Once the minimum wage hits its upper cap, we will be forced to close our doors," McCurry said.
That's a frightening prospect for people like Sheryl Robinson, who survived a traumatic brain injury, and has received services from Annie's Community Care for six years.
"I owe everything to them," Robinson said.
Robinson said direct support professionals help her control her blood sugar, eat right, and remember to take her medication.
Because of her injury, Robinson suffers from severe anxiety and memory issues.
"They actually mean so much to me. And I just can't think about losing them or having them not be a part of my life," Robinson said.
McCurry, who represents dozens of other support agencies, has been lobbying state lawmakers to add funding to stabilize the direct support professional workforce.
She estimates close to 28,000 Oregonians stand to lose services if the additional funding isn't allocated.
McCurry said roughly 46 million dollars is required to stave off a collapse of the support professionals system.
