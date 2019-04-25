BROOKINGS, OR (KPTV) - A disabled woman in Brookings is planning to sue the city's police department after she was pulled over for riding her mobility scooter on a sidewalk.
The encounter, which was caught on police body cameras, turned heated and officers arrested Jennifer Gayman.
Body cameras were rolling as Brookings police pulled over Jennifer Gayman on November 18, 2018.
According to Gayman's lawyer, it happened after a night out at a karaoke bar.
He claimed, Gayman, who uses a mobility scooter prescribed to her by a doctor, was ticketed for driving it on a sidewalk/crosswalk and without a helmet.
In a video sent to FOX 12, Gayman is seen taking the ticket, then getting right back on the scooter and driving home, even though police told her she could not since she didn't have a helmet.
She ignores warnings, driving the less than two miles to her home, with police in tow.
When they arrive, officers place her in handcuffs.
Officers filed charges against Gayman but they weren’t for riding her mobility scooter on a sidewalk.
Her lawyer said, under the Americans With Disabilities Act, that's perfectly legal for Gayman to do because she's legally blind.
They were filed, because after police stopped her, Gayman is seen on camera leading them on a slow-speed chase, while riding that scooter.
After the chase, police charged Gayman with fleeing or attempting to elude police and interfering with a peace officer.
Gayman's lawyer argued police had no reason to stop her in the first place.
He's now filed a tort claim on her behalf, accusing BPD of unlawful discrimination against persons with disabilities, among other claims.
We made several attempts to contact BDP, but we're still waiting to hear back.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.