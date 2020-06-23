Disgust, outrage after noose found at downtown Portland construction site

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police and a private investigator are looking into a noose that was found at a construction site in downtown Portland.
Authorities said the noose was found May 20 at Fourth Avenue and Montgomery Street, where Andersen Construction is working on a building for Portland State University, Portland Community College, OHSU, and the City of Portland.
A spokesperson for the four organizations says they were notified of the finding on June 9.
“This act of hatred is heart-breaking,” the organizations said in a joint statement released on Tuesday. “It is reprehensible. And it is particularly troubling at a moment when our country seems to be waking up finally to the legacy of slavery and our collective failure to address anti-black racism.”
Anderson Construction also released a statement on Tuesday about the finding.
“First and foremost, Anderson Construction is disgusted and outraged with a hate symbol like this being displayed anywhere, let alone one of our own job sites,” the business said. “We acknowledge the negative emotions and outright pain this abhorrent event caused and to the individuals at our project directly impacted, and to our black community at large, we are very sorry.”
The company has filed a police report with the Portland Police Bureau and has also hired a private investigator to figure out how the noose ended up at their construction site.
