PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The FOX 12 Investigators first told you Monday about the transportation program for people on the Oregon Health Plan, the state’s version of Medicaid, and how it’s not always reliable.
Members said they’ve been left stranded at doctor’s appointments, sometimes for hours, or they’re not picked up at all.
Now, FOX 12 is learning more about Ride to Care and what goes on behind the scenes.
For some background, Ride to Care is provided by Health Share of Oregon, a coordinated care organization that serves OHP members. Health Share of Oregon changed vendors about a year ago, switching from an out of state company to a local company called GridWorks that now operates Ride to Care.
FOX 12 sat down with a woman, who wants to remain anonymous. She works for a medical transportation company that picks up OHP members through Ride to Care.
She claims the problems regularly start at Gridworks dispatch center.
“We’re not 100% perfect,” said the woman. “You know, sometimes drivers are running late, they don’t communicate with dispatchers.”
“But a lot of it is last minute changes,” continued the woman. “Rides are being sent to providers last minute.
“Addresses, phone numbers are incorrect,” said the woman. “A lot of the times, we will have the drop off as their home pick up address and the pick up as their drop off for an appointment.”
The woman said when they try to call GridWorks for help, they’re often put on hold for long periods of time.
“And it’s at that point, we end up no-showing them because we can’t get a hold to find the member and where they’re located,” said the woman.
FOX 12 also spoke with two GridWorks employees off camera. They said GridWorks is severely understaffed in its dispatch center and workers often pull 12-hour shifts.
The employees said those issues sometimes lead to dispatch mistakes.
FOX 12 reached out to GridWorks, speaking to the founder, Ross Peterson.
He declined an in-person interview or phone call, only answering a series of questions through email.
He repeatedly replied with the same answer writing, “We are currently working to recruit new staff for our call center.”
He did write the biggest thing they’re working on is continued staff training.
As for the 12-hour shifts, Peterson said they offer overtime to employees who want it, but the agents are free to decide if they want those extra hours.
“I don’t care what Gridworks or Health Share or anyone has to say, it’s just not getting better,” said the woman who works for the transportation company. “You know, they can say whatever, I actually deal with it physically daily.”
FOX 12 also reached out to Health Share of Oregon. For most of the questions, we were told it was best to reach out to GridWorks.
A Communications Manager at Health Share of Oregon did make it clear they give providers their schedules three days in advance, but members can request rides the same day, which would give drivers not as much notice.
Peterson said through email they provide more than 8,000 rides a day and about 30% of those rides are ordered on the same day.
He then compared it to Lyft or Uber, writing if one provider can’t drive a member somewhere, they send the request to another driver through an app.
Peterson said he thinks same-day dispatching is a service members want.
Members FOX 12 spoke with said emergencies do happen and they do need last-minute rides.
But some providers FOX 12 spoke with said they can’t be a ride service like Lyft or Uber. The providers added that they have to be able to send the right cars for the right people, like ones that fit wheelchairs or other medical equipment.
