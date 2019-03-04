PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - By day, he listens; by night, Sean Norris yells at Portland Winterhawk fans.
Norris has been the in-arena voice of the Portland Winterhawks for the past 10 years, ratcheting up the crowd at his night job after lending a helpful ear at his day job as a 911 dispatcher for Washington County.
Norris, 44, says he loves helping at the junior ice hockey team games.
“This is the closest to like, that Cinderella, glass slipper feeling that I have ever had in my life,” Norris said.
He also says he enjoys cultivating healthy and positive emotions in people and tries to pepper his speech with showmanship.
“Kind of just this vessel for really positive emotions coming out of people, and I get to facilitate that in some small way, so it’s really great,” Norris said.
“Announcers like Rod Roddy on the Price is Right, when he’d announce their name, ‘come on down!’” Norris said. ‘That is that classic sound, that specific tone of voice; at times, I try to reproduce that.”
By day, Norris is a 911 dispatcher for Washington County; he says both jobs are mentally challenging.
“These are two very different sides of my life, but at the same time, they are both intense and mentally challenging and very high-paced,” Norris said. “If I make a mistake here, it literally is just a mistake, where at my other job, if I make a mistake, it could mean much more than that.”
Despite the challenges, Norris believes he is one of the luckiest people alive–complete with a wife and a baby on the way.
“I get to do these things, I love and contribute in ways that are meaningful to me and maybe meaningful to other people,” Norris said. “I get to go to bed at night, every night, feeling like I am the luckiest person who ever lived.”
The Winterhawks have just two more home matches until the start of the Western Hockey League playoffs.
