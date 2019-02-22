PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Heavy smoke and flames shot out of an apartment complex in southeast Portland Friday afternoon.
Firefighters rushed to the scene near Southeast 160th Avenue and Stark just after 3:30 p.m. and saw flames showing from the windows of a second story apartment.
“I noticed all the fire coming out of the window,” Joslin Loyear, a neighbor, said. “Then everyone is grabbing their babies and trying to run…it was extremely chaotic.”
Crews quickly extinguished the fire and say the apartment was heavily damaged.
A lower unit sustained water damage, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.
Firefighters say no one was hurt, but three occupants of the apartment were displaced, and the American Red Cross is helping them.
A fire investigator says the fire was caused by smoking material that ignited a bed on fire.
