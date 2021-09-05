GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – An argument over a parking space at a Gresham apartment complex led to the stabbing death of a man on Friday, according to Gresham Police Department.
Just before 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the Hogan Woods Apartment complex at 1645 Northeast 20th Street to reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found an injured victim and a suspect.
The victim, identified as 68-year-old Robert “Randy” Ricketts, was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide.
The suspect, 53-year-old Shawn Hamilton, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail and charged with second-degree murder.
Detectives believe there may be more witnesses. Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the Gresham Police tip line or email Detective Brandon Crate at brandon.crate@greshamoregon.gov. The tip line numbers are 503-618-2719 or toll-free at 888-989-3505.
