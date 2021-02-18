Distance learning affected by power outages

OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) – Some students are back to online or hybrid learning even though families are still without power after the most recent winter storm.
The North Clackamas School District reopened for online learning two hours late Thursday and tells FOX 12 that classes are being recorded so students can watch them later if it’s needed.
A spokesman for the district said that there will not be any sort of penalty for students and staff who are unable to attend their online classes due to power outages and schools are working with families on what their individual students’ needs are.
Those power outages are still so widespread that all classes were canceled in the Oregon City School District on Thursday.
Portland Public Schools reopened to distance learning Wednesday, despite tens of thousands of people still without power in Multnomah and Clackamas counties.
For more information on school delays and closures click here.
