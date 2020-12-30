PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The COVID-19 pandemic continues to bring up new questions and concerns for people. For some parents, that means wondering if their child should repeat the same grade level next year, after struggling with remote learning this year.
Robin Price is an essential worker, who had to put her kid in a childcare center immediately following school closures last spring.
She said her then kindergartener at Portland Public Schools had to stop learning almost all together, because most centers weren't equipped at the time to handle online learning.
She said he then entered first grade this year, all online, and he's been struggling ever since.
While she knows every child is different, she said hers just can't sit in front of a screen for hours learning and is also struggling with the limited social interaction.
“Having him go onto the second grade level, I thought, okay, even if he does meet the academic standards of it, he doesn’t emotionally and socially, and I just feel like that’s going to be detrimental to the whole next grade level," said Price. "I feel like he’s gonna get a lot of low self-esteem, because he doesn’t really know how to navigate the social world, like following directions from a teacher, and so those are just things they get in first grade."
"I just don’t see how he can go from not even finishing kindergarten and then thrown into second grade," she continued.
Price said she's regularly talking with a child psychologist at her son's pediatrician's office about this topic and if she should hold him back.
Right now, they're waiting a little longer to make an official decision. But she told FOX 12 that the child psychologist has been getting this question from parents a lot lately.
This isn't necessarily a new topic. School districts in Oregon have already reported some parents had chosen to hold their kids back from kindergarten or first grade this year, hoping they can start school and learn in person next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.