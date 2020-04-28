PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregon schools rolled out distance learning earlier this month. It was no simple task for districts and teachers, and it’s proving to be a challenge for parents, as well.
“It’s really stressful and, you know, the kids are looking to us for guidance on how to approach it,” said Nicolai Kruger, a mother of two Portland Public Schools students. “Yesterday was peak stress. We were ready to throw in the towel for both kids yesterday.”
FOX 12 interviewed Kruger at the beginning of April when her family was just easing into distance learning. She said it was overwhelming then, and on Tuesday said it still feels that way now.
“[My kids] cry if they miss the meeting, you know that’s happened. Or the audio doesn’t work, or something. So there’s technical challenges,” she said.
Kruger says she knows this isn’t a breeze for anyone involved. She mentioned her kids’ teachers are juggling their own children, too.
“I can see that, no doubt, they’re trying their best to make it work for families,” said Kruger.
But the online programs required to jump into class or complete work are piling up, and as much as she’d love to let her kids take charge, the reality is that she can’t.
“Unless your family is super micromanage-y, it’s not gonna work for you. We feel like we have to be on top of them constantly and handling the tools with them,” she said.
Kruger says she and her husband have decades of experience working with computers, and it’s still tough for them to keep up with their kids’ different teachers and expectations. She says she can only imagine how other families are hanging in there.
