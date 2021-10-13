BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - Nike is facing a $20 million lawsuit along with a former distance running coach who is now banned from the sport.
The lawsuit was filed in Multnomah County Court on Monday. In the lawsuit, distance runner Mary Cain accuses former coach, Alberto Salazar, of emotionally abusing her after she joined the elite training program "The Oregon Project" at age 16.
Cain claims Salazar constantly made comments about her weight and controlled her food intake on trips, leaving her to steal Clif Bars from teammates so she wouldn't go hungry. The lawsuit claims Nike was aware and failed to intervene.
Salazar is currently banned from distance running after the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency found he was trafficking testosterone and tried to tamper with doping controls.
FOX 12 reached out to Nike for a comment on the lawsuit. Nike says it can't comment on ongoing litigation, but it is "committed to positively affecting the future of sport for women and girls."