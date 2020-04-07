PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – If you start coming down with COVID-19 symptoms, you should start distancing yourself from your pets at home, the Oregon Zoo says.
The advice comes after news that a tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York is recovering from the coronavirus.
Sheri Horiszny, the Oregon Zoo’s deputy director, said they are learning new things everyday about how the virus impacts animals. She says there are certain species that seem to be susceptible, including cats and primates.
Horiszny says since early March, they have been taking extra precautions with their employees’ contact with the animals and with each other. They’ve stopped doing preventative medicine and are focused only on urgent or emergency care for the animals to save protective equipment.
Because of the news coming out of the Bronx Zoo, they are also practicing social distancing with some of the animals who may be susceptible to coronavirus. She also says if you are sick with COVID-19, you should interact differently with your pets. You should get someone else to take care of them, if possible, because some pets could be susceptible if you are sick and shedding the virus.
“Definitely wash your hands before and after petting or interacting with your pet, because even if they can't contract the virus, they can become what's known as a fomite, an object that can carry the virus around, and another person could get it from your pet, just like they could get it from some packaging from something at the store, or a doorknob, or a phone,” Horiszny said.
Horiszny says none of the zoo’s animals or employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.