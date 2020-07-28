Distinctive back tattoo helps in arrest of Justice Center arson suspect

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A distinctive tattoo helped law enforcement arrest a protester accused of setting fire the Justice Center in downtown Portland, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon.
Edward Thomas Schinzing, 32, of Portland, made his first appearance in federal court on Tuesday and was ordered detained pending further court proceedings.
Court documents allege that Schinzing was among a group of protesters marching through Portland who broke windows near the northwest corner of the Justice Center and entered the building the night on May 29.
Based on a preliminary review of public videos from YouTube, Twitter, surveillance cameras, and photos posted online, about 30 people entered the building through the broken windows, the attorney’s office says.
The individuals spray-painted portions of the Corrections Records Office, damaged computer and other office equipment, furniture, and interior windows, and started fires, according to the attorney’s office. Three civilian Multnomah County employees were working inside the office at the time and fled for safety.
The attorney’s office says Schinzing was identified by a comparison with a jail booking photo and a distinctive tattoo of his last name across his upper back. The attorney’s office says he spread a fire that started near the front of the office by lighting additional papers and moving them into a drawer of a separate cubicle.
Schinzing is charged by criminal complaint with using fire to maliciously damage or destroy the Justice Center in downtown Portland. The building houses the Multnomah County Detention Center jail and the Portland Police Bureau headquarters.
This case is being jointly investigated by the FBI; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; U.S. Marshals Service; Portland Police Bureau; Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office; and Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(4) comments
Can you believe that Ted & JoAnn are standing-up for the fools who commit this heinous behavior?
I wonder what his defense will be? I wonder what his sentence will be?
Soros will give him a bonus for that.
I doubt it's a federal crime and that is a shame. Maybe they'll give him a 10 spot in Gladiator School.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.