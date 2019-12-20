PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The principal of Arleta School “will not be returning” to the job, according to Portland Public Schools.
A letter was sent home to parents of the southeast Portland school saying Diana Kruger would not be returning as principal.
The letter from Esther Omogbehin, regional superintendent, said it had been a “challenging last couple of months” for the Arleta community.
Parents had called for Kruger to be placed on leave last month, after a student brought a white substance to school and another student ingested it.
One parent told FOX 12 at that time she received a phone call from the principal to inform her of the incident, saying the student had ingested “crack cocaine.”
Portland Public Schools did not respond to FOX 12 requests to confirm the substance in November.
Parents were upset about the way the situation was handled and expressed their concerns with emails to the district and at school meetings.
Omogbehin’s letter said there will be a search for a new, permanent principal.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.