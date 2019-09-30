PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The 31-year-old man who fired a shot during a struggle with a Port of Portland police officer on Friday has been identified.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said Deshawn Deandre Seamster is scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon.
Seamster is facing charges of unlawful use of a weapon, assaulting a public safety officer, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct, interfering with a police officer, first-degree criminal trespass, criminal trespass with a firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm.
The charges stem from an incident that happened at the Portland International Airport early Friday morning.
Port of Portland officials said an officer contacted Seamster in the baggage claim area just after 5 a.m. During the encounter, Seamster produced a firearm and a struggle ensued.
According to Port of Portland officials, Seamster fired one shot during the struggle. The officer did not fire his weapon.
Seamster was taken to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. After being released from the hospital, he was booked into the Multnomah County Jail.
The officer was treated for minor injuries, but not as a result of a gunshot.
According to court documents, Seamster has prior convictions of felon in possession of a firearm and resisting arrest.
