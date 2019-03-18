District expels students arrested at Vancouver middle school

CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – The Vancouver School District says nine students involved in a disturbance Friday at a middle school basketball tournament have been emergency expelled.
The students were arrested March 15 at Gaiser Middle School, the school hosting the basketball tournament, after a fight broke out between students in the stands, according to district officials.
The students were arrested on various charges, including trespass, fail to disperse, assault in the fourth degree, assault in the third degree, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.
The Vancouver School District says the students were from multiple schools and are not allowed on any school campus. Privacy laws prevent the district from sharing more specific details about the students.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office last week said a large group of teenagers cursed and threatened deputies who responded to the school after someone called 911 to report the disturbance between the students.
The sheriff’s office says three deputies responded and were immediately met with verbal hostilities from the group of 60 to 70 or more teenagers, including racial slurs, cursing, and death threats.
Vancouver Public Schools Superintendent Steve Webb says administrators are reviewing video of the incident and will respond with “appropriate disciplinary actions”.
“The behavior displayed on Friday night will not be tolerated, and every student involved will be held accountable,” Webb said.
VPS says it has sent an email to parents of all VPS middle school students to update them on the incident. The district says it has also taken additional safety measures, including dispatching extra district resource officers to schools.
