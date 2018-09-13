BATTLE GROUND, WA (KPTV) - Teachers in Battle Ground continue to push for higher wages as other students across southwest Washington return to school. The district is the last in southwest Washington where teachers are still on strike.
Parents ready for the strike to end Thursday picketed near Battle Ground High School in protest as tens of thousands of students missed their twelfth day of class.
Parents and a few students Thursday afternoon filled a busy intersection on Main Street, hoisting signs in the air that say they’re “against this strike” that is “holding their kids hostage”.
Some parents said they are struggling because their kids don’t have childcare, and others say the strike is illegal.
“Frustration is building on both sides,” Tyler Long, the organizer of the demonstration Thursday, said.
The demonstration comes as the school board files an injunction in an attempt to force teacher back to class–a legal action Long says he is proud of.
“If they’re breaking the law, thumbing their nose to the school board and uprooting my life, that makes it a lot more difficult to deal with,” Long said.
The Battle Ground School District is setting a deadline, saying teachers will not be paid unless they get back to work Monday.
As for the injunction–a judge will decide if the teachers ultimately have to go back to class.
