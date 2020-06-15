PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Public Schools is responding after protesters over the weekend pulled down the Thomas Jefferson statue in front of Jefferson High School.
Several protesters on Sunday tore down the statue of the third President of the United States and wrote “slave owner” and “George Floyd” in spray paint at its white marble base.
PPS officials on Monday said they recognize that the act is part of a larger and very important national conversation.
The statue has been removed from school property, but whether or not it comes back will be determined after listening to what the community wants, according to district officials, who said they are ready to listen.
The incident on Sunday wasn’t the only protest that escalated over the weekend.
In another incident, a car drove toward protesters in southeast Portland, with the group later slashing that car’s tires. The protesters said they feel they could have been killed. The driver later apologized to those in the crowd.
“I don’t follow media at all,” the driver said. “I was simply trying to get around them and go down the road they were blocking. I think they took it as an attack, I understand that. To whoever is out there, BLM, you guys are passionate about your case, I apologize for what I did – I hope we can forget about it and move on.”
On Saturday, protesters in Eugene knocked down The Pioneer Man and Pioneer Mother statues at the University of Oregon.
Portland police said because the protests on the east side have been peaceful to this point, there’s no plan to increase staffing there. The bureau said this also has to do with the fact that they are maintaining critical staffing levels to manage crowds in downtown Portland right now.
(4) comments
The losers who knocked the statue over should be tried for treason and if found guilty, suffer the consequences.
Listen to vandals and their demands/????
What the heck is wrong with you people?????
Capitulation at its finest.
Democrats are making a rotten society out of the USA.
