TRAIL, OR (KPTV) – A man’s body was recovered from Lost Creek Lake Thursday after a search that began earlier this summer, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says.
Rescue teams had been searching for Juan Carlos Fuentes, 29, since June, when they say he and another man drowned at the reservoir on the Rouge River.
Irving Fuentes, 25, was found unresponsive in the water June 9 and transported to Providence Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office says.
Gene and Cindy Ralston, a retired couple from Idaho who are experts in Side Scan Sonar, located an object they believed to be Fuentes’ body Aug. 20, according to deputies.
A dive team Aug. 22 recovered the body; it was identified as Fuentes and his family was informed.
