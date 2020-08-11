PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Whenever the day finally comes when students can step back foot inside the classroom, Portland schools will be without resource officers.
But one former school resource officer is hoping other districts don’t follow Portland’s suit.
“I was a school resource officer for over 12 years,” Rick Puente said.
Puente is now the Vice President for the Oregon School Resource Officer’s Association. He said it wasn’t easy to hear that some school districts in Oregon decided to get rid of SROs.
“By school districts really removing the resource of a school resource officer, there’s still issues that schools face that need police attention,” Puente said. “By removing school resource officers, you take out the element of someone, an officer who is not just a police officer, but an officer that knows the system within the schools, has built a relationship with the students, has built relationships with the administration.”
It was back in June when the Superintendent for Portland Public Schools announced the removal of school resource officers. Mayor Ted Wheeler made a similar announcement for all districts within the city.
“What we are hearing loudly and clearly from the community is that they do not want this direct physical ongoing presence in the schools,” Wheeler said back in June.
Questions about the presence of SROs in schools has been an ongoing conversation, even before recent protests demanding defunding and reform for police.
In January 2019, PPS students voiced their concern in this Youtube video.
"Personally, my community doesn't feel safe having police, armed police in our schools," Brisa Ruiz said in the video. "School is somewhere where we're supposed to feel safe and it's a place where we're just supposed to learn."
"Jefferson, I believe is still one of the only majority-Black high schools in Oregon," Sarah Steele said in the video. "It contributes to the idea that we need policing in schools, especially in a school like Jefferson."
Puente said he’s listening to the concerns from people of color and others about problems within law enforcement.
“We know that right now the challenges with law enforcement and just the community in general are real and we want to address those,” Puente said.
But Puente said the officer in school resource officers is last for a reason, adding that arresting someone is never the goal.
“School resource officers have the ability to really listen, with not just their ears, but their heart, to understand what’s really the heart of the matter in addressing the needs of our students and the decisions that they’re making,” Puente said. “So, removing the element of school resource officers, I think we’re really hurting the system to keep our students safe overall.”
Finally, Puente said SROs are just one piece of an important puzzle when it comes to keeping kids safe in schools.
“So, when you bring SROs, parents, school administrators, social services, community organizations together, it strengthens the support that we provide our students, and when we start to remove pieces, we make that whole network more vulnerable,” Puente said. “My whole thing is don’t just throw us out, let’s take a look at the benefits that it tells when we really partner together."
Last month, a group of students with Oregon Student Voice started a petition wanting to remove SROs out of not just Portland schools, but the entire tri-county area. The petition states it wants the money to be used to fund jobs like counselors and workers instead. So far, the petition has nearly 300 signatures.
