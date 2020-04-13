PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An investment advisor in Portland is offering tips as the IRS says many Americans could received their stimulus package paychecks sometime this week.
Here’s who qualifies for the economic impact payouts:
- Individual taxpayers who earn up to $75,000 per year will receive a $1,200 check.
- Head of household filers who earn up to $112,500 will receive a $1,200 check as well
- Married couples filing joint returns who earn up to $150,000 will receive a $2,400 check
The IRS says taxpayers will receive a reduced payment if their adjusted gross income is between:
- $75,000 and $99,000 if their filing status was single or married filing separately
- $112,500 and $136,500 for head of household
- $150,000 and $198,000 if their filing status was married filing jointly
The IRS says the amount of the reduced payment will be based upon the taxpayer's specific adjusted gross income.
The IRS also says eligible retirees and recipients of Social Security, Railroad Retirement, disability, or veterans’ benefits, as well as taxpayers who do not make enough money to normally have to file a tax return, will receive a payment. It says this also includes those who have no income, as well as those whose income comes entirely from certain benefit programs, such as Supplemental Security Income benefits.
Retirees who receive either Social Security retirement benefits will also receive payments automatically.
Who doesn’t qualify:
- If your adjusted gross income is greater than $99,000 if your filing status was single or married filing separately
- If your head of household adjusted gross income is greater than $136,500 or if your adjusted gross income was more than $198,000 if your filing status was married filing jointly
- You also don’t qualify if you can be claimed as a dependent on someone else’s tax return, if you don’t have a social security number, if you are a non-resident alien, or if you filed Form 1040-NR or Form 1040NR-EZ, Form 1040-PR or Form 1040-SS for 2019.
So, what should you do if you get a stimulus check?
Samantha Pahlow with Ferguson and Wellman, an investment advisory firm in Portland, offered the following tips:
- If you’re unemployed, focus on using the check for essentials.
- If you can negotiate flexibility with your mortgage or utility payments, the check could go toward a safety net of savings.
- If you are employed you could use the check for additional saving – she advises you have three to six months of savings on hand for emergencies.
- You could also use the money to invest in the stock market – even if it seems scary, she says it’s not a bad time to do it.
- You could also use the money to pay off debt with high interest, like a credit card.
- If your savings are in a good place and you have steady income, you could donate the check to a nonprofit, especially to help families with food shortages.
“You may be able to purchase food and donate it to the school so that it can be delivered to those families, you may be able to donate your own food there’s a lot of different options there,” Pahlow said. “But I think right now those basic needs are the focus of a lot of charitable causes right now.”
Pahlow says the IRS is offering an extra boost if you donate your stimulus check, which you could get a tax write off.
