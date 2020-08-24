DOC: Inmate walked away from custody in Salem, drove off in stolen dump truck

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - An escaped inmate drove off in a Department of Corrections dump truck in Salem, according to investigators.
The Oregon Department of Corrections put out an alert Monday regarding Kameron J. Bowen. He walked away from the Santiam Correctional Institution in Salem and was last seen driving east on the Aumsville Highway at 1:20 p.m.
The white, 1973 Chevy dump truck does not have license plates.
Bowen is described as a white man, 5 feet 9 inches tall and 180 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He was wearing a blue T-shirt and blue jeans with the word “inmate” stenciled on the knee in orange.
Bowen entered DOC custody on Feb. 5, 2019 on convictions for identity theft, theft and unlawful use of a weapon out of Marion County. His earliest release date was Nov. 30, 2022.
Anyone with information about Bowen’s location is asked to contact Oregon State Police at 1-800-452-7888, the non-emergency number of their local police department, or the Oregon Department of Corrections Special Investigations Unit at 503-569-0734.
The Santiam Correctional Institution is a minimum-security prison in Salem that houses approximately 319 adults in custody who are within four years of release. The facility concentrates on work opportunities, most of which are in the form of work crews contracting with state agencies, local organizations, and private industries within a 60-mile radius of Salem.
