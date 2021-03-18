Doctor explains why Oregon's seeing COVID case uptick, decline in hospitalizations and deaths

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -- According to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) the number of COVID-19 related deaths and hospitalizations are declining, but the state's seeing an increase in overall cases.
According to OHA's weekly report, it cited a 31 percent increase in statewide COVID cases from March 8th to March 14th.
According to OHA, hospitalizations dropped slightly and COVID deaths fell from 86 the previous week to 26.
FOX 12 spoke with Legacy Health Doctor Joseph Deng who's been treating COVID patients throughout the pandemic.
Doctor Deng is Legacy's Medical Director of its Adult ECMO Service.
Deng says one of the goals of the virus isn't to prevent COVID illness, it's to prevent severe illness.
"You can still get COVID after the vaccine, but you're less likely to get hospitalized or die," Deng said. "And so that would explain the increased numbers of disease without the hospitalizations, at least partly."
As of March 18th, a Legacy Health spokesperson says there were 22 patients being treated for COVID across its six hospitals.
That's compared to December 1 when a spokesperson says it was treating 149 patients for COVID.
A spokesperson says three patients as of Thursday were in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on a ventilator.
Right now, Deng says he's seeing fewer COVID patients.
But he says it's now being filled with patients who have other illnesses.
"Part of this is because people have delayed care or their care has been changed from in-person to online," Deng said. "And we do see consequences from that. I'm not saying that that was the wrong thing to do, but we are seeing people who have non-COVID illness and they're quite sick. So the hospital's still very busy."
Deng also said there's no specific pattern in terms of the other illnesses he's seeing right now.
But he says illnesses related to substance abuse and alcoholism are more common.
Deng says he's optimistic about the next year with the vaccine rollout but is still cautious.
He says the future all depends on how people behave before vaccinations roll out for everyone.
"If we get too many people infected before everyone's vaccinated every infected person represents millions and billions of mutations," Deng said. "And each one of those mutations is a chance for the virus to become resistant."
